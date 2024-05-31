Entertainment

Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor parted ways after being in a romantic relationship for six years.

The pair made their relationship official in 2018 on Arora’s Malaika's 45th birthday

Recently a source told Pinkvilla that the Dabangg star and Arjun broke up but they “will maintain a dignified silence in this matter.”

A source told the media outlet, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

“They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other,” the insider explained.

Malaika and Arjun have “given their relationship a lot of respect” over the years and they will continue to do so even after their breakup.

The source concluded, “Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

