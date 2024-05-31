Entertainment

Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows

Madonna fans filled a lawsuit against her

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows

Madonna fans have taken legal action against the Queen of Pop, alleging that her concerts exposed attendees to explicit content without adequate warning.

As per PEOPLE, in a court documents Justen Lipeles filled a law suit against the Material Girl songstress in California on Thursday, May 30.

In documents, it is alleged that Madonna and her promoter Live Nation are accused of deceiving fans by failing to disclose explicit content in her Celebration Tour shows, which took place in February and March.

The lawsuit claimed that they intentionally withheld this information in their marketing efforts, misleading fans into purchasing expensive tickets under false fronts.

It is also asserted that Live Nation and Madonna neglected to notify ticket buyers that the singer's planned performances at four California locations would not begin "as promised," forcing them to wait until after 10 p.m.

The fan also accused the Vogue singer of carrying a “hot and uncomfortable temperature” in her performances, which the fan declared she “would lip-synch much of.”

Madonna was also hit with the allegations of “unfair, unlawful, deceptive business practices” that showed her “flippant disrespect for her fans.”

However, the Popular singer representative team did not comment on the lawsuit.

This is not the first time of Madonna facing lawsuit, earlier, in January, she was sued by two fans who charged her of starting another concert on her Celebration Tour late at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Entertainment News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sonam Bajwa gushes over Fawad Khan, calls him her 'forever crush'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Sofia Vergara reveals new meaning behind ex-husband’s tattoo
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora shares first post amid Arjun Kapoor breakup
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aiman Khan, Muneeb Butt board flight to undisclosed location with Minal Khan
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Aditi Rao Hydari feels ‘honoured’ to represent India at Cannes
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Malaika Arora splits from Arjun Kapoor as their relationship ‘ran its course’
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Zayn Malik looks ‘dapper’ in latest snaps
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Eminem raps Meghan Thee Stallion shooting incident in new track ‘Houdini’