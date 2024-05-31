Madonna faces lawsuit over explicit content at Celebration Tour shows

Madonna fans have taken legal action against the Queen of Pop, alleging that her concerts exposed attendees to explicit content without adequate warning.
As per PEOPLE, in a court documents Justen Lipeles filled a law suit against the Material Girl songstress in California on Thursday, May 30.
In documents, it is alleged that Madonna and her promoter Live Nation are accused of deceiving fans by failing to disclose explicit content in her Celebration Tour shows, which took place in February and March.
The lawsuit claimed that they intentionally withheld this information in their marketing efforts, misleading fans into purchasing expensive tickets under false fronts.
It is also asserted that Live Nation and Madonna neglected to notify ticket buyers that the singer's planned performances at four California locations would not begin "as promised," forcing them to wait until after 10 p.m.
The fan also accused the Vogue singer of carrying a “hot and uncomfortable temperature” in her performances, which the fan declared she “would lip-synch much of.”
Madonna was also hit with the allegations of “unfair, unlawful, deceptive business practices” that showed her “flippant disrespect for her fans.”
However, the Popular singer representative team did not comment on the lawsuit.
This is not the first time of Madonna facing lawsuit, earlier, in January, she was sued by two fans who charged her of starting another concert on her Celebration Tour late at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.