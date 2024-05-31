Sports

New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash

New York’s security arrangements will be ‘elevated’ for the ICC T20 World Cup

New York has announced to elevate the security arrangement for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 world cup.

According to Al Jazeera, the governor of New York, Kathy Hochul, has said that there would be high security for the T20 World Cup scheduled to begin in June, especially for the clash between the cricket rivals Pakistan and India at Eisenhower Park in Long Island.

The high-voltage match between South Asian rivals will be played at Nassau County Stadium in Eisenhower Park, Long Island, on June 9.

Hochul wrote in a post on X (previously Twitter), “In preparation for the @cricketworldcup, my team has been working with federal & local law enforcement to keep attendees safe. While there is no credible threat at this time, I’ve directed @nyspolice to elevate security measures & we’ll continue to monitor as the event nears.”

Additionally, Patrick Ryde, the police commissioner of Nassau County, told CBS News, “When you’ve got a game and a crowd as big as this, everything is credible.”

He further added, “As well as making sure that the stadium and the surrounding Eisenhower Park are safe, the parking areas are safe, the watch areas are safe, we also are adding 100 additional police officers to our normal staffing for the rest of the county, just as a precaution.”

Ryder assured, “I can guarantee you this is the largest security we’ve ever had to do in this county’s history, and I can also guarantee you the safest place to be in Nassau County on June 9 will be inside that stadium.”

The US is hosting the ICC World Cup for the first time along with West Indies. New York will host its first match on June 3 between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

