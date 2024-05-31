Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma

Scientists from Sweden have found a link between tattoos and malignant lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.
According to CNN, researchers from Lund University researched the long-term health effects of tattooing despite its continuing popularity.
The study published in the journal eClinicalMedicine found that the risk of malignant lymphoma is 21% higher among those who had at least one tattoo. The finding is only an association without a direct link. However, the researchers emphasized that more research is needed to draw this conclusion.
Christel Nielsen, co-author and associate professor, said, “We do not yet know why this was the case. One can only speculate that a tattoo, regardless of size, triggers low-grade inflammation in the body, which in turn can trigger cancer.”
Dr. Timothy Rebbeck, an epidemiologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and professor who was not involved in the study, called the conclusion of the study ‘really overstated.’
He explained, “If I were writing that paper, if I were the editor, I would have said the conclusion is that there is no evidence for a strong association.”
Rebbeck further added, “I would say the message here should be, we really didn’t learn a lot about whether tattoos are associated with cancer with this, and if I had to make a conclusion, I would say the data suggests there is no association.”
Experts have suggested that there is no strong evidence that having a tattoo can cause cancer.