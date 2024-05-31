Health

Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma

Scientists in a new study highlighted the long-term effects of tattooing

  • May 31, 2024
Scientists from Sweden have found a link between tattoos and malignant lymphoma, a type of blood cancer.

According to CNN, researchers from Lund University researched the long-term health effects of tattooing despite its continuing popularity.

The study published in the journal eClinicalMedicine found that the risk of malignant lymphoma is 21% higher among those who had at least one tattoo. The finding is only an association without a direct link. However, the researchers emphasized that more research is needed to draw this conclusion.

Christel Nielsen, co-author and associate professor, said, “We do not yet know why this was the case. One can only speculate that a tattoo, regardless of size, triggers low-grade inflammation in the body, which in turn can trigger cancer.”

Dr. Timothy Rebbeck, an epidemiologist at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and professor who was not involved in the study, called the conclusion of the study ‘really overstated.’

He explained, “If I were writing that paper, if I were the editor, I would have said the conclusion is that there is no evidence for a strong association.”

Rebbeck further added, “I would say the message here should be, we really didn’t learn a lot about whether tattoos are associated with cancer with this, and if I had to make a conclusion, I would say the data suggests there is no association.”

Experts have suggested that there is no strong evidence that having a tattoo can cause cancer. 

Health News

Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing
Measles outbreak in Europe puts millions of children at risk
Scientists develop cutting-edge therapy to heal diabetic wounds faster
Global sales of weight-loss drugs forecasted to hit $150 billion by 2030
UK’s former scientific adviser warned about another ‘inevitable’ pandemic
UK citizens are at all-time higher risk of skin cancer
Here’s how you can protect your eyes from heatwave
Is excessive paracetamol usage harming your health?
Is resistant hypertension troubling you? Here's what you need to know
Research discovers brain patterns predicting autism risk in infant
WHO urges global action as STIs cause 2.5 million deaths annually
Fish oil supplements can increase risk of heart disease