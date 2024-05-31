Will US and Canada experience northern lights again? Find out

US and Canadian government agencies have declared that there will be a ‘geomagnetic storm.
According to Inside Halton, both of the countries' agencies have made different predictions about the display of northern lights in the southern altitude on Friday, May 31.
As per the U.S. government agency, a coronal mass ejection (CME) on Wednesday ‘is likely to enhance the Earth’s magnetic field late on May 31.’
It further added, ”The aurora may become visible over some northern and upper Midwest states, from New York to Idaho. Those wishing to see the aurora should visit our webpage for updates.”
Whereas, Space Weather Canada alerted, “A major geomagnetic storm watch is in effect” for just the usual northern auroral zone from May 31 at 10 a.m. to June 1 at 10 a.m.
Robyn Fiori, a senior researcher and duty forecaster within the Canadian Hazards Information Service, also confirmed, “In Canada, it’s possible that we might see some aurora, but if we do see it, it would likely just be in the auroral region and not expanding down to lower latitudes.”
She explained that the active part is still far off to the sun's side.
Fiori said, “So if this event arrives (Friday) at noon, we probably won’t see anything in Canada. But if it arrives in the evening, then we have the possibility of seeing the aurora.”
“We’re not going to see it down at low latitudes closer to the more populated regions. It’s more likely to be kind of the middle to the northern parts of the provinces,” Fior
i added.