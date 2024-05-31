Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film

Lenny Kravitz has hinted at his own film.
The 60-year old musician, who will perform for the UEFA Champion's League Final, has opened up about his career plans during a conversation with THR.
While talking about music, Lenny said, “I’m just an antenna, I pick up what’s being transmitted to me, so it’s not me doing it. Once I get the initial song in my head, my job is to get it down to tape, as I heard it in my head. All the things that I’ve gone through in the last period of time, [the album is] just a mirror of what’s going on.”
He explained, “I’m always making music but I missed being on the road,” adding, “I just stayed in the Bahamas, creating. What I was doing, what was coming through me, how it felt the whole time, it was amazing.”
In the same conversation, the Fly Away crooner also shared his plans about creating a film.
Lenny concluded, “And making my own film, which I’ve been wanting to do for some time now. But I love working with others and collaborating and doing these films.