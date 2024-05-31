Entertainment

Lenny Kravitz teases about creating his own film

Lenny Kravitz will perform at Wembley Stadium to kick off the UEFA Champion's League Final in London

  May 31, 2024
Lenny Kravitz has hinted at his own film.

The 60-year old musician, who will perform for the UEFA Champion's League Final, has opened up about his career plans during a conversation with THR.

While talking about music, Lenny said, “I’m just an antenna, I pick up what’s being transmitted to me, so it’s not me doing it. Once I get the initial song in my head, my job is to get it down to tape, as I heard it in my head. All the things that I’ve gone through in the last period of time, [the album is] just a mirror of what’s going on.”

He explained, “I’m always making music but I missed being on the road,” adding, “I just stayed in the Bahamas, creating. What I was doing, what was coming through me, how it felt the whole time, it was amazing.”

In the same conversation, the Fly Away crooner also shared his plans about creating a film.

Lenny concluded, “And making my own film, which I’ve been wanting to do for some time now. But I love working with others and collaborating and doing these films.

