World

Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore

  • by Web Desk
  • May 31, 2024
Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend
 Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore this weekend.

As per Reuters, this visit comes as Ukraine faces renewed assaults two years after the Russian invasion.

Security assistance for Ukraine will be a key issue at this year's dialogue, Asia's premier security conference. 

While, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun are among the attendees.

Two sources mentioned that Zelenskiy would address delegates on Saturday.

However, all sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. Neither the Ukrainian embassy in Singapore nor Zelenskiy's office in Kyiv responded to requests for comment.

Moreover, there has been no Russian delegation at the conference since 2022.

Zelenskiy, who is currently in Sweden stated on Wednesday that Russia is attempting to disrupt a separate peace summit next month.

This summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, aims to support the withdrawal of Russian troops and restore Ukraine's 1991 borders.

The Shangri-La Dialogue, organized annually in Singapore by the International Institute of Strategic Studies for the last 21 years, concludes on June 2.

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith expecting baby girl: 'the third coming soon'

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash

Former NBA player Drew Gordon passes away in tragic car crash
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop

World News

Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
India moves 100 metric tonnes of gold from UK to domestic vaults
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Beijing high winds send window cleaners on horrifying ride: Watch
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Here’s is how Donald Trump’s convection will impact 2024 elections
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump found guilty in historic hush money trial, facing years in prison
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Heatwave claims 16 lives in Bihar's Aurangabad
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Donald Trump fires back at Robert De Niro's 'tyrant' label with 'wacko'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Nelson Peltz sells his entire stake in Disney: Details
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan labels Pakistan national election ‘biggest robbery on public mandate'
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Xi Jinping calls for independent Palestinian state, pledges more aid for Gaza
Ryan Reynolds, wife Blake Lively pack on the PDA at Taylor Swift's Eras tour stop
Imran Khan acquitted by Pakistan court in May 9 violence cases