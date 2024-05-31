 Volodymyr Zelenskiy to attend security conference in Singapore this weekend

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to attend the Shangri-La Dialogue security conference in Singapore this weekend.
As per Reuters, this visit comes as Ukraine faces renewed assaults two years after the Russian invasion.
Security assistance for Ukraine will be a key issue at this year's dialogue, Asia's premier security conference.
While, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun are among the attendees.
Two sources mentioned that Zelenskiy would address delegates on Saturday.
However, all sources requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. Neither the Ukrainian embassy in Singapore nor Zelenskiy's office in Kyiv responded to requests for comment.
Moreover, there has been no Russian delegation at the conference since 2022.
Zelenskiy, who is currently in Sweden stated on Wednesday that Russia is attempting to disrupt a separate peace summit next month.
This summit, scheduled for June 15-16 in Switzerland, aims to support the withdrawal of Russian troops and restore Ukraine's 1991 borders.
The Shangri-La Dialogue, organized annually in Singapore by the International Institute of Strategic Studies for the last 21 years, concludes on June 2.