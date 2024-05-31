Nicki Minaj’s Amsterdam show halts after detention at airport

Nicki Minaj‘s show in Amsterdam has been cancelled after the rapper was detained last week for “possession of soft drugs.”
As reported by the NBC News, the Dutch police “arrested a 41-year-old American woman at Schiphol Airport,” adding, “After consultation with the Public Prosecution Service, the suspect was fined and can continue her journey.”
After the incident, Nicki had to postpone her show in Manchester, England. Now, her concert on Sunday, June 2, in Amsterdam has been axed.
Previously, Nicki said on a livestreaming platform, “Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low, you know? And not only that, but just knowing that something is being done to you on purpose. You are a confident other race, you know?”
She added, “But I’m not going to get into it and tell you guys the joy they took in it, even while I was there. But you know what? There was one lady there — all the rest were men — and I could tell she had a heart. But the treatment was just disgusting. And I wouldn’t wish that on anyone.”
For the unversed, the renowned rapper was fined 350 euros ($380) for the crime.