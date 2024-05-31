Entertainment

Taylor Swift expresses love for fans after wrapping two 'magical' shows in Madrid

  • May 31, 2024
Taylor Swift expressed love and gratitude towards her fans as she wrapped Madrid shows of her ongoing Eras Tour in Europe.

Taking to her Instagram account on Friday night, The Tortured Poets Department hitmaker shared a series of photos, capturing the magic and madness of her concerts.

The carousel featured the Midnights songstress setting the stage on fire with her electrifying performances for two consecutive nights.


Alongside Taylor’s adorable and breathtaking photos in glitzy outfits was a sweet caption that read, “I LOVE YOU FOREVER MADRID!!! No ability to convey my thoughts other than to just YELL that.”

She added, “We just got to spend 2 magical nights dancing and singing with the most electrifying, passionate crowds and I’ll never forget a second of it. I can’t thank you all enough.”

Taylor Swift’s friend Blake Lively along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and their kids attended singer’s Madrid show.

Prior to this, the 13-time Grammy winner spelled the magic of her music in Lisbon and wrapped the shows with a heartfelt note for the fans.

“It’s official, I left my in Lisbon. My first time in Portugal and you all made me feel like I was right at home,” she wrote on her Instagram last week.

She added, “I’ll seriously never forget the way you treated us, the overwhelming love and passion and hands in the air and dancing and how you screamed every lyric!!”

Moreover, Swift will be performing next in the Lyon city of France.  

