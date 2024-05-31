 Israeli forces end operations in North Gaza's Jabalia area

Israeli forces have concluded their operations in the Jabalia area of northern Gaza after days of intense fighting and over 200 airstrikes.
As per Reuters, they are now focusing on Rafah in southern Gaza, which they identify as the last major stronghold of Hamas battalions.
In Rafah, Israeli troops claimed that they discovered caches of rocket launchers, other weapons, and Hamas tunnel shafts.
The military reported this on Friday, emphasising their offensive to dismantle militant combat units entrenched in the city near the Egyptian border.
After more than two weeks of fierce fighting in Jabalia, the Israeli military announced that their troops had completed the operation and withdrawn to prepare for other missions in Gaza.
During this operation, troops recovered the bodies of seven of the 250 hostages taken by Hamas militants during an incursion into Israel on October 7 last year, where approximately 1,200 people were killed.
Meanwhile, a senior Israeli security official stated that Israel will not agree to any ceasefire unless it includes the return of surviving hostages.
On Thursday, Hamas expressed willingness for an agreement involving a hostage exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, provided Israel halts its military actions.
Israeli forces reported killing hundreds of militants in close-quarter combat, seizing large caches of weaponry, and destroying rocket launchers ready for use.
Additionally, Israeli forces disabled a 10 km-long tunnel network filled with weapons and killed Hamas' district battalion commander.
Israel says the high number of civilian casualties is because Hamas hides fighters in residential areas, a claim Hamas denies
Moreover, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's determination to eliminate Hamas as both a military and political entity has been hindered by the deep connections the Islamist group has within Gaza's societal framework.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken urged Israel to create a post-war plan for Gaza, warning that without it, their military success might not last and could lead to more chaos and a possible return of Hamas.