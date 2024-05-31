US rolls out new visa restrictions for Chinese, Hong Kong officials

World

  by Web Desk
  May 31, 2024
The United States announced new visa restrictions on Chinese and Hong Kong officials in response to guilty verdicts in a trial related to Hong Kong's National Security Law.

As per Reuters, Thursday marked the conclusion of a major subversion trial in Hong Kong, with fourteen pro-democracy activists found guilty and two acquitted.

In a statement, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed deep concern over the verdicts, stating, "The United States is deeply concerned by the guilty verdicts announced in the National Security Law trial of pro-democracy organizers in Hong Kong."

He went on to explain, "The defendants were subjected to a politically motivated prosecution and jailed simply for peacefully participating in political activities protected under the Basic Law of Hong Kong."

Miller further added that the US decision to impose visa restrictions targets officials responsible for implementing the security law.

The trial, which is Hong Kong's largest against the democratic opposition, follows the arrest of 47 democrats over three years ago.

The charges against them include conspiracy to commit subversion under China's national security law.

Moreover, the US urges Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to refrain from using vague national security laws to curb peaceful dissent.

