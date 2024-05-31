Entertainment

BET Awards 2024: Usher to be bestowed with Lifetime Achievement Award

  • May 31, 2024
Usher will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year's BET Awards.

As per Billboard, The Hey Daddy singer is also competing for four other awards at the show.

Usher, who is a prominent figure in the music industry, has received a massive number of awards during three decades of his career.

He won eight Grammy's, including the two for best R&B album with nine number one hits on the Billboard Hot 100.

His blockbuster collaboration titled Good Good with Summer Walker peaked at Number 25. 

In addition to all these, Usher also headlined the Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb 11.

To note, Usher sent social media in a storm with the release of his ninth studio album Coming Home, which debuted No.1 on the Billboard 200. 

The BET Lifetime Achievement awards which will broadcast live on June 11 at the East Coast, has also been bestowed upon other legendary artists. 

