Health

Are personalised cancer vaccines the cure we've been waiting for?

Scientists have developed personalised cancer vaccines, a type of immunotherapy, as a potential cure for cancer

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Elliot Pfebve is the first patient in England to have been treated with a personalised vaccine

Scientists have developed personalised cancer vaccines, a type of immunotherapy, as a potential cure for cancer.

As per The Guardian report, unlike traditional vaccines that prevent infections, these vaccines target existing cancer cells in patients.

They stimulate the immune system to recognize and attack cancer cells, reducing the risk of recurrence.

Made individually for each patient, these vaccines are crafted within weeks using a sample of their tumor.

By instructing cells to produce antigens specific to cancer cells, they prompt the immune system to produce antibodies for defense.

Meanwhile, trials have shown promise in treating various cancers, including melanoma, with significant reductions in recurrence risk.

While, access is mainly through clinical trials, the NHS's Cancer Vaccine Launch Pad aims to widen access for English patients.

One patient, Elliot Pfebve, joined the trial after surgery and chemotherapy for his bowel cancer.

Elliot is the first patient in England to have been treated with a personalised vaccine,

His personalised vaccine, developed using mRNA technology similar to the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID vaccine, offers hope for effective treatment.

Moreover, doctors remain cautiously optimistic, stressing the need for more data. 

However, cancer patients interested in trials can consult their GP for eligibility.

The arrival of personalised cancer vaccines represents a significant milestone in cancer treatment, offering hope for improved outcomes alongside traditional therapies.

