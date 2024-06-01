Nigerian First Lady doubles down on anti-Meghan Markle remarks

Royal

Nigerian First Lady is explaining her recent remarks about Meghan Markle that made headlines

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Nigerian First Lady Sen. Oluremi Tinubu is explaining her recent remarks about American celebrity culture that were seemingly taken out of context and branded anti-Meghan Markle.

Weeks after the Duchess of Sussex visited Nigeria, Sen. Tinubu slammed Hollywood’s ‘nakedness’ and questioned why she visited the country in a statement on May 25, that swiftly made headlines across the world.

Tinubu was quoted saying: “We are not having the Met Gala . . . We don't accept nakedness in our culture. It is not beautiful at all. They are mimicking and trying to emulate film stars from America. Why did Meghan come here, looking for Africa?”

Now, days later, a clarification has been issued by the First Lady’s office, explaining that Tinubu’s reference to Meghan was not in relation to her connection to Hollywood.

“She meant Meghan appreciates the people we are and hence her coming here. At no point did she say anything about Meghan’s dressing,” Tinubu’s office shared with AFP Fact Check.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited Nigeria from May 10 to May 12 after they were invited to the country by the Chief of Defense Staff. They also promoted the Invictus Games during their time there.

Talking to People during their trip, Prince Harry shared: “These trips are about us being able to go out and go and focus on the things that mean so much to us,” with Meghan adding, “It's really meaningful. Just being able to connect to people... that's what makes it special.”

