King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property

King Charles has reportedly pressurized Prince Andrew with a threat to cut ties if he doesn’t leave his property and move into Prince Harry’s old residence soon.
Your Majesty is currently entangled in impelling his “disgraced brother” to shift out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, as informed by Times.
Previously, he had sent a similar notice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for abandoning Frogmore cottage, which has now been offered to Prince Andrew as his new settlement.
Adding to this, King Charles has not only intimidated him with an “abandon warning,” but has also suggested some serious consequences that shall be faced by him if the order is not fulfilled soon.
Since the Monarch backs all finances for royal households, he can easily cut down on his sibling’s portion of funds, making Prince Andrew struggle to meet any security bills on the Royal Lodge.
Speaking to media, a royal source said, “King Charles’ kindness is not without limit, and there is a very good option for Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage.”
“It has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge,” they added.