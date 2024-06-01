Royal

King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property

King Charles repeats Prince Harry’s punishment to Prince Andrew

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
King Charles threatens to disown Prince Andrew for not leaving property
King Charles repeats Prince Harry’s punishment to Prince Andrew

King Charles has reportedly pressurized Prince Andrew with a threat to cut ties if he doesn’t leave his property and move into Prince Harry’s old residence soon.

Your Majesty is currently entangled in impelling his “disgraced brother” to shift out of the Royal Lodge in Windsor, as informed by Times.

Previously, he had sent a similar notice to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for abandoning Frogmore cottage, which has now been offered to Prince Andrew as his new settlement.

Adding to this, King Charles has not only intimidated him with an “abandon warning,” but has also suggested some serious consequences that shall be faced by him if the order is not fulfilled soon.

Since the Monarch backs all finances for royal households, he can easily cut down on his sibling’s portion of funds, making Prince Andrew struggle to meet any security bills on the Royal Lodge.

Speaking to media, a royal source said, “King Charles’ kindness is not without limit, and there is a very good option for Prince Andrew to move into Frogmore Cottage.”

“It has the benefit of being within the Windsor Castle security cordon hence reducing the need for alternative round-the-clock security for Royal Lodge,” they added.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Royal News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Queen Elizabeth getting excited for winning £16 at horse race revealed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kate Middleton plans surprise comeback to public view
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Nigerian First Lady doubles down on anti-Meghan Markle remarks
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Princess Kate 'secretly' planning surprise Trooping the Colour appearance
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles attends memorial service for former Arsenal ahead of Trooping the Colour
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kate Middleton’s King Parade rehearsal role handed to new key member
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
King Charles decides on new approach to handle ‘lost’ Prince Harry
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Princess Eugenie celebrates son Prince Ernest’s first birthday
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Anti-monarch group demands 'privacy' for Kate Middleton amid cancer treatment