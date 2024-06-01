Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck aim to put kids first amid marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, facing a challenging period in their marriage, are committed to prioritising their children amid the strain.
The pair "still want to put the kids first," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that "Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented," despite the current tension in their marriage.
As per the insider, it was important for The Mother starlet to attend Violet Affleck’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30.
The source went on to say, “The graduation was a big deal,” adding, “Jennifer wanted to celebrate it."
Still, the current situation has “been heartbreaking for her,” the insider added.
Amid their divorce speculation, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together after they had not been pictured together since May 19, when they turned up in Santa Monica for another school function.
To note, the couple who married in 2022 after rekindling their relationship in the early 2000s, share a blended family.
While Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony.
While Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.