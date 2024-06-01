Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck aim to put kids first amid marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prioritize children during 'heartbreaking' marriage challenges

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck aim to put kids first amid marriage woes

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, facing a challenging period in their marriage, are committed to prioritising their children amid the strain.

The pair "still want to put the kids first," a source tells PEOPLE, adding that "Jennifer and Ben have always been very family-oriented," despite the current tension in their marriage.

As per the insider, it was important for The Mother starlet to attend Violet Affleck’s graduation ceremony on Thursday, May 30.

The source went on to say, “The graduation was a big deal,” adding, “Jennifer wanted to celebrate it."

Still, the current situation has “been heartbreaking for her,” the insider added.

Amid their divorce speculation, Lopez and Affleck were spotted together after they had not been pictured together since May 19, when they turned up in Santa Monica for another school function.

To note, the couple who married in 2022 after rekindling their relationship in the early 2000s, share a blended family.

While Lopez shares 16-year-old twins Maximilian "Max" David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

While Affleck shares Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'