Elon Musk sued for ‘insider trading’ worth $7.5 billion at Tesla

Elon Musk is set to settle a lawsuit filed by Tesla shareholder Michael Perry, who has accused him of “insider trading.”
According to this individual, the billionaire had used insider information collected on his company to sell Tesla stocks amounting to $7.5 billion in 2022.
In the same year, it was then revealed in financial reports that the business had performed awfully in its fourth quarter by missing all expectations on production and delivery numbers.
Using the details obtained beforehand, Elon Musk sold his shares and balanced off his loss, leaving other investors grappling with frustration alone once the reports were publicized, as per Business Insider.
Filing to Delaware Chancery Court, Michael Perry mentioned in his lawsuit that Tesla’s share price took a great nosedive after figures from Q4 were announced on January 2, 2023.
He alleged that Elon Musk “improperly benefited” by at least $3 billion using the bonus information on his hands, which other shareholders had no idea about.
“Elon Musk exploited his position at Tesla, and he breached his fiduciary duties to Tesla,” the file read as it demanded him to return all of the profit made.