Arjun Kapoor drops first cryptic post amid breakup with Malaika Arora

Jennifer Aniston gets candid about her career struggles

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Jennifer Aniston has expressed her love for the SmartLess podcast.

The Friends star recently appeared on THR’s Drama Actress Roundtable and got candid about her work life.

During the discussion, someone asked her, “a few years ago, you said you were being offered a lot of dark material.”

Jennifer replied, “Well, living in that dark space as a comedian, ultimately, when I started, it’s really hard. That’s why I listen to SmartLess on my way to and from work [on Morning Show], just to laugh and get out of that [headspace].”

She added, “I don’t live in my character, which I know some people do. I choose to just get rid of it as fast as I can. And then I usually say, when I’m done [with the season], “I need a comedy right now.”

Jennifer then asked Sofia Vegara, who was also present at the roundtable, about her stance, to which the star said she feels “awkward.”

Sofia explained herself, “Not in a bad way, it’s just a reality. I did 11 years on Modern Family, but it was almost playing myself in a way.”

She finished, “I never went to an acting class in my life. And when I decide to do something different, it’s hard because this accent is beautiful, but it’s like, I cannot be a scientist, I cannot be an astronaut.”

