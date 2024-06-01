Dolly Parton calls Beyoncé’s ‘Jolene’ cover and country album: ‘very bold’

Entertainment

  • June 01, 2024
Dolly Parton has shared her thoughts on Beyoncé's recent cover of her classic hit Jolene and the megastar's foray into country music.

While conversing with E! News, the Powerful Women songstress expressed the surprisoing moment of her when she found out that Halo singer did her own rendition instead of doing cover of it.

Paton said, ““I think it was very bold of her,” adding “When they said she was gonna do ‘Jolene,’ I expected it to be my regular one, but it wasn’t.”

She continued, “ But I love what she did to it. And as a songwriter, you love the fact that people do your songs no matter how they do them.”

“She wasn’t gonna go beg some other woman like I did,” Parton quipped.

The Miley Cyrus godmother also noted, “Don’t steal my man.’ [Instead, Beyoncé says] ‘Shit, get out here, bitch. You ain’t stealin’ mine.'”

On Beyoncé's latest release album, Cowboy Carter, Parton expressed her pride, saying, “I thought she did a great job in country music, and I thought it was great.”

She added, “And I was just happy she did ‘Jolene.’ I, of course, would have loved to have heard how she would have done it in its original way. But of course, you know, it’s Beyoncé. Yeah, her life is different than mine.”

