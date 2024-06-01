Joe Biden urges Hamas to accept new Israeli proposal to end conflict

US President Joe Biden has called on Hamas to accept a new Israeli proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
As per BBC, the three-part plan includes a six-week ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange.
Speaking at the White House on Friday, May 31, Mr. Biden said that the first phase of the proposed plan would include a "full and complete ceasefire," the withdrawal of IDF forces from populated areas, and the exchange of hostages for Palestinian prisoners.
He added, "This is truly a decisive moment. Hamas says it wants a ceasefire. This deal is an opportunity to prove whether they really mean it."
Mr Biden went on to explain, “The ceasefire would allow more humanitarian aid to reach the beleaguered territory, with 600 trucks carrying aid into Gaza every single day."
While, the second phase would see all remaining living hostages returned, including male soldiers. The ceasefire would then become "the cessation of hostilities, permanently."
The third phase of the proposal would see the final remains of any deceased Israeli hostages returned, as well as a "major reconstruction plan" with US and international assistance to rebuild homes, schools and hospitals.
Meanwhile, UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres have both urged Hamas to accept the deal.
Biden acknowledged potential opposition from Israeli officials and citizens but stressed the importance of seizing this moment for peace.
He assured that Hamas has been weakened to the point that it cannot launch another attack like the one on October 7, signaling to Israel that the war’s objectives have been met.
Despite Biden’s push, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reiterated that the war will not end until all objectives, including the return of hostages and the elimination of Hamas' capabilities, are achieved.
However, Hamas responded positively to the proposal, particularly the call for a permanent ceasefire, but noted that the Israeli proposal lacks a guarantee of ending the war and complete withdrawal from Gaza.
Additionally, the proposal has been communicated to Hamas through mediators in Qatar, with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking wider support from Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey.
The conflict, which began in October, has resulted in over 36,000 deaths in Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and took 252 hostages.