Arjun Kapoor drops first cryptic post amid breakup with Malaika Arora

Arjun Kapoor has posted a cryptic message amid breakup rumours with Malaika Arora.
Taking to Instagram Stories on Saturday, Arjun penned, "We have two choices in life. We can be prisoners of our past or explorers of future possibilities."
The cryptic post comes a day after Malaika's manager shut down the breakup rumors during a conversation with India Today.
Malaika's manager said, “No no, all rumours.”
Previously, an insider told Pinkvilla, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”
The source added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other.”
Arjun and Malaika will “respect” each other despite the breakup.
“Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time,” the source concluded.