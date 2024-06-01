Royal

King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit

King Charles met in person with the retired soldier

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024

King Charles has been thanked by a D-Day veteran named Jim Miller for receiving a card on his 100th birthday.


The said individual expressed a mix of “surprise and delight” when Your Majesty honored him at the Buckingham Palace in person yesterday, on May 31.

At this same meeting, the former soldier told King Charles about a personal “momentous and harrowing time” from his days during the Second World War, as per BBC.

He said, “I am proud that I can still share my memories with the generations that come after me.”

Jim Miller originally belongs to London, but has been living in South Wales after landing on Juno Beach at 20 years of age as the Normandy landings had just begun.

After failing to pass a hearing test for the Royal Air Force, he instead went on to volunteer for the British Army, serving as a wireless operator in armored cars as well as a driver.

About his big day, Jim Miller told King Charles, “I am humbled to reach such a great number, especially when I think of those who fell on the Normandy beaches all those years ago.”

“I was totally surprised and delighted to be invited. It was a special day and a real honour for me to meet King Charles and be presented with my 100th birthday card,” he added.

