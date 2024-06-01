Entertainment

Is Taylor Swift's beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?

Travis Kelce shared that he is actively looking for acting gigs

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?

Travis has finally addressed the acting gigs rumours.

The NFL pro revealed that he has been looking for acting roles in the film industry.

He opened up about the rumours during the latest episode of New Heights podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce.

Travis shared that he has been trying to land a gig after working with Niecy Nash on Ryan Murphy’s new TV show, Grotesquerie.

He responded to the rumours, “Other than the movie is getting made, and I’m looking for movie deals — that’s about all they got [right].”

Travis also noted that he will do “anything” to get a role in the Adam Sandler movie.

He continued, “Count me in! Obviously, been a huge fan of the Sandman.”

The latest confession comes after Travis addressed his teammate Harrison Butker's controversial remarks on May 25.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end said, "I think Pat said it best where he is every bit of a great person and a great teammate. He's treated friends and family that I've introduced to him with nothing but respect and kindness, and that's how he treats everyone.”

Travis explained that everyone has their own opinion and it’s up to us if we want to follow it. 

