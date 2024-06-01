King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer

King Charles has been putting himself in too much “danger,” but will allegedly feel at ease when June 2 strikes this summer.
Late Queen Elizabeth’s coronation anniversary shall be falling on this date, which will also serve as a measure for the successes scored by the Monarch after her.
Despite peaking in popularity terms within the 17 months of being crowned, King Charles has had to deal with numerous difficulties, including both family and health scandals.
Jennie Bond, is a former royal correspondent from BBC, told OK!, “As Queen Camilla said, the King has been constantly in danger of trying to do too much. These six weeks will enforce rest.”
“He will be his own Coronation anniversary on May 6. I’m sure King Charles will reflect on his mother’s Coronation anniversary which he watched as a little boy of four years old,” she added.
The royal commentator then pointed that the upcoming rest will become lengthier with a subsequent summer break, when Your Majesty is expected to touch down in Scotland for a vacation.
Jennier Bond went on, “We know that he’s annoyed that his own reign has been obstructed by his prostate and cancer problems, now he has been stopped again by the general election campaign.”
“It will be beneficial in the long run that King Charles and Prince William have been brought to a halt by the election campaign. By the end of the year, Royal Family shall be back to full fighting strength,” she concluded.