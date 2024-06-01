Hollywood

James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song

‘James Bond’ producers set to introduce major change for next ‘007’ theme song

  • June 01, 2024
James Bond film series, producers are preparing to make a significant change to the customary tradition of sorrowful theme song.

As per Dailymail, Barbara Broccoli is reportedly eager to diversify the soundtrack, aiming to attract fresh audiences to the spy franchise.

A source exclusively told the outlet, “Barbara is very interested in having the next Bond theme to be more fun, more pop rock and not filled with as much sorrow as the last few themes have been.”

The source shared that the producer “loves” the work of pop icons like Billie Eilish, Sam Smith, and Adele on past 007 songs but doesn't want to rely solely on their success.

“It would be safe to go down that path again, especially since they all won the Oscar,” they noted.

The insider mentioned, “But this next Bond needs to mix it up and return to having a song in the vein of Duran Duran's, A View to a Kill,”

As per the source, the Bond theme should be catchy and lively, resonating with both existing and new fans of the series.

Barbara feels someone like Bruno Mars or The Weeknd could do something fun, or a band like the Foo Fighters or Adam Levine by himself or with Maroon 5 could have a catchy and fun theme,' the source added.

To note in 2020, Billie Eilish performed a title track for the spy film series, and she was the youngest singer to record a title.

Recently, Lana Del Rey also revealed that she wrote a theme song for the James Bond film Spectre but it was rejected.

