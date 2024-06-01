Entertainment

Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ was released on August 4, 2017

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child

Imtiaz Ali has opened up about the failure of his 2017 romantic-comedy film Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.

In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday, Imtiaz described the film as an "unfortunate child" and acknowledged feeling a strong sense of ownership and pain over the poor performance of film.

While talking about failure of the film, Imtiaz recalled being reminded of the film on its third anniversary, noting, "I was reminded, 'Even though it didn’t do well, it's still your film.”

“So, I felt a lot of pain. It's like an unfortunate child. I felt a strong sense of ownership over the film. As if saying, I'm not ashamed of you, you're mine, just like any other film of mine. In that moment, I felt a strange melancholy, a strange pain, which I didn't feel back then," he added.

Imtiaz went on to share "Back then, I could sense disappointment from people's expressions. I had dengue, so I was bedridden for a month, So I processed the pain over time."

He further emphasized the importance of moving on and learning from mistakes.

"You have to let it go… I consider myself fortunate for all my failures. Even though Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work, I still felt there was something positive happening. I'm not disturbed by it. You shouldn't be too concerned with success or failure," Imtiaz concluded.

Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Jab Harry Met Sejal was released on August 4, 2017

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kim Kardashian receives ‘best advice’ from grandma Mary Jo Campbell
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Jennifer Love Hewitt reveals Enrique Iglesias and Aaliyah's close friendship