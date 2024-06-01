Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child

Imtiaz Ali has opened up about the failure of his 2017 romantic-comedy film Jab Harry Met Sejal, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma.
In an interview with Ranveer Allahbadia on Friday, Imtiaz described the film as an "unfortunate child" and acknowledged feeling a strong sense of ownership and pain over the poor performance of film.
While talking about failure of the film, Imtiaz recalled being reminded of the film on its third anniversary, noting, "I was reminded, 'Even though it didn’t do well, it's still your film.”
“So, I felt a lot of pain. It's like an unfortunate child. I felt a strong sense of ownership over the film. As if saying, I'm not ashamed of you, you're mine, just like any other film of mine. In that moment, I felt a strange melancholy, a strange pain, which I didn't feel back then," he added.
Imtiaz went on to share "Back then, I could sense disappointment from people's expressions. I had dengue, so I was bedridden for a month, So I processed the pain over time."
He further emphasized the importance of moving on and learning from mistakes.
"You have to let it go… I consider myself fortunate for all my failures. Even though Jab Harry Met Sejal didn't work, I still felt there was something positive happening. I'm not disturbed by it. You shouldn't be too concerned with success or failure," Imtiaz concluded.
Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma's film Jab Harry Met Sejal was released on August 4, 2017