Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan has sent shockwaves through the internet with the unexpected announcement of his marriage to a mystery lady.
The Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai actor has officially tied the knot again after his high-profile divorce with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan.
Taking to his Instagram, Feroze dropped a photo of him alongside his wife, donning a bright red, heavily embellished traditional bridal outfit.
Meanwhile, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star sported an embroidered cream-coloured kurta.
He penned the caption, “welcome to my life ; gorgeous, #NOTHINGCANSTOPUSWEAREALLTHEWAYUP”
Upon his post a wave of excitement swept through the internet, leaving fans in a state of shock and pleasant surprise over this news.
One fan wrote, “Wait what!!!!???”
Another commented, “What a surprise”
Then third sent wishes, “Congrats, for the new beginnings of life.”
Feroze Khan shared the exciting news over the heels of a viral snippet that showcased him applying henna to his then-wife-to-be's hands.
The Gul-e-Rana star clad in a black kurta set, while the girl wore a lime green outfit.
To note, Feroze Khan was previously married to Alize Sultan and faced a prolonged divorce battle with his ex-wife.
They share, two kids, Sultan and Fatima, who he is currently co-parenting.