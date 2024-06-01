Entertainment

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan officially announces his second marriage in new post: SEE

  • by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery lady
Feroze Khan officially announces his second marriage in new post: SEE

Feroze Khan has sent shockwaves through the internet with the unexpected announcement of his marriage to a mystery lady.

The Zindagi Kitni Haseen Hai actor has officially tied the knot again after his high-profile divorce with ex-wife Syeda Aliza Sultan.

Taking to his Instagram, Feroze dropped a photo of him alongside his wife, donning a bright red, heavily embellished traditional bridal outfit.

Meanwhile, the Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 star sported an embroidered cream-coloured kurta.

He penned the caption, “welcome to my life ; gorgeous, #NOTHINGCANSTOPUSWEAREALLTHEWAYUP”


Upon his post a wave of excitement swept through the internet, leaving fans in a state of shock and pleasant surprise over this news.

One fan wrote, “Wait what!!!!???”

Another commented, “What a surprise”

Then third sent wishes, “Congrats, for the new beginnings of life.”

Feroze Khan shared the exciting news over the heels of a viral snippet that showcased him applying henna to his then-wife-to-be's hands.

The Gul-e-Rana star clad in a black kurta set, while the girl wore a lime green outfit.

To note, Feroze Khan was previously married to Alize Sultan and faced a prolonged divorce battle with his ex-wife.

They share, two kids, Sultan and Fatima, who he is currently co-parenting. 

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports

Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person

Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl

Entertainment News

Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ryan Reynolds, Bake Lively's kids hold dual passports
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Shakira's son Milan follows in her musical footsteps
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Imtiaz Ali opens up about ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ Failure: ‘Unfortunate child
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Austin Butler expresses serious reservations about girlfriend Kaia Gerber
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Ellie Goulding double crosses new surfer beau by hugging ex-husband Casper Jopling
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Kourtney Kardashian drops weekend photo dump with Travis Barker and son Rocky
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Sanjay Dutt pens heartfelt note for mother Nargis on her 95th birthday anniversary
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Adam Rodriguez celebrates 25 years of Jennifer Lopez's 'If You Had My Love’
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Mike Tyson, Jake Paul's ‘highly anticipated' match gets postponed
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Pregnant Deepika Padukone steps out for dinner date with her mother
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed reunite for Sony Liv upcoming series 'Shandur'
Feroze Khan shocks internet with surprise marriage to mystery girl
Is Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce looking for acting gigs?