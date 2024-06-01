Khoe Kardashian invites backlash over her latest confession on raising kids

Khloe Kardashian came under fire following Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians!
In the series, the reality TV star expressed her frustration, stating she is tired of raising kids.
While speaking to her elder sister in the episode, the 39-year-old revealed, “My children’s father Tristan Thompson moved out of the town to play for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA.”
“My ex was a great help while he was in town. I don’t have live-in nannies for some extra assistance,” Kourtney lamented.
While talking about missing out on a family vacation to Paris Fashion Week she said, “I just didn't feel like it was the place for me. I was growing apprehensive about leaving the kids.”
“Tristan is gone and it's hard for me to leave them and I don't have like a parent to stay with them and then I was thinking, the whole family was out of the country, and I was like: 'What if there's an earthquake? What if there's something? There's no parent. I was just freaking myself out,” she confessed.
Khloe further emphasized how difficult it is to be a parent, “Every day after 8.30 when True's asleep, I am crawling like I'm Leonardo DiCaprio in Wolf of Wall Street like: How do I get there? Then you wake up again and do it all over.”
However, Khloe's latest confession was not taken in a good light among netizens.
One fan effused, “God forbid you don't, but at the same time it's like, all you want is…it's the weirdest f(explicit)ing thing.”
Another viewer expressed, “Talk to real women who do it all...on their own! Yuck!”
Khloe Kardashian shares two kids, True and Tatum, with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.