Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu sets tough terms for Gaza ceasefire

  by Web Desk
  • June 01, 2024
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that a lasting ceasefire in Gaza won't happen until Hamas's military and governing capabilities are destroyed and all hostages are released.

As per BBC, this statement follows US President Joe Biden's announcement of Israel's proposed three-stage plan aimed at achieving a lasting ceasefire with Hamas.

In a statement on Saturday, June 1, Mr Netanyahu's office affirmed that Israel's "conditions for ending the war have not changed."

These conditions entail "the destruction of Hamas military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages, and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel."

The statement further reiterated Israel's insistence that these conditions must be met before agreeing to a permanent ceasefire, emphasizing that no deal could be signed before fulfilling them.

On Friday, Mr. Biden called the plan a detailed Israeli proposal that sets up a pathway for a permanent ceasefire.

The three-part plan includes a six-week ceasefire, humanitarian aid, and a prisoner exchange.

Meanwhile, Hamas expressed willingness to support the plan pending Israel's agreement.

However, opposition within Israel, particularly from far-right members of Netanyahu's coalition, poses challenges.

Yet, influential opposition figure Yair Lapid pledged support if Netanyahu backs the ceasefire deal.

The statement from Netanyahu's office seemed deliberately vague, omitting claims of "total victory" to potentially sidestep criticism.

Moreover, US, Israeli, and Egyptian officials plan to discuss reopening the Rafah crossing in Cairo on Sunday.

The conflict, which began in October, has resulted in over 36,000 deaths in Gaza according to the Hamas-run health ministry, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel that killed about 1,200 people and took 252 hostages.

