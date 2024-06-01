Mexico set to elect its president this weekend: Here’s what to know

Mexico gears up for a historic presidential election, potentially marking the first time a woman could assume the nation's highest office.
Over 70,000 candidates are competing for over 20,000 positions, including the presidency, senate seats, deputy seats, and mayoral and governor roles across several states.
Claudia Sheinbaum:
A former Mexico City mayor and climate scientist, Sheinbaum, 61, stands as a strong contender, aligned with incumbent President López Obrador.
If elected, she'd become Mexico's first female president and the first with Jewish heritage. Sheinbaum emphasizes continuing social policies and security reforms.
Xochitl Galvez:
Backed by an opposition coalition, Gálvez, 61, presents herself as a fresh face with momentum. Her agenda includes social welfare programs, police reform, and renewable energy investments.
Jorge Alvarez Maynez:
Despite a late entry and a tragic campaign event, Máynez, 38, pushes for drug policy reform, an end to militarization, and economic restructuring towards renewable energy.
Key details of Mexico's presidential election:
Nearly 100 million Mexican citizens are entitled to cast their votes. Voting commences at 8:00 am local time on Sunday, June 2 and concludes at 6:00 pm.
Initial unofficial results are anticipated by approximately 10:00 pm local time.
Mexico employs a single-round voting system, allowing presidents to serve only one six-year term.
The winner of Sunday's election will assume office on October 1st, serving from 2024 to 2030.
Moreover, security and immigration are top priorities for Mexico's presidential candidates.
The campaign has seen numerous violent incidents, reflecting broader security challenges in the country.
Despite this, a recent report shows some improvements in key indicators.
Additionally, Mexico faces increasing pressure on its borders due to a surge in migrant arrivals, compounded by external migration policies like those from Texas.