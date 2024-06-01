Jennifer Lopez appears sombre in latest outing amid marriage troubles

Jennifer Lopez looked uncharacteristically worse amid all her life drama and her latest pictures are proof!
Lopez was seemingly in low spirits as she rolled up in a white car to Mihran K .studios in Burbank this Friday.
The singer cum actress got out of her swanky car and hugged her team standing outside to welcome her, hugging one of the women while making way inside the dance studio.
The On The Floor hitmaker exuded negative vibes as she was photographed looking down sadly at her cell phone before climbing back to her car.
As per reports, Lopez has a good reason to be downcast owing to her recent marriage to Ben Affleck brewing trouble.
The diva also cancelled her This Is Me Live tour that was scheduled to kick off this month at venues all across the U.S.A.
A rep for Live Nation revealed that Jennifer was taking time off to be with her family. She also released a statement on her Instagram saying, "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn't do this if I didn't feel that it was absolutely necessary."
This year has been tumultuous for the singer with her personal life in mess as well as the February release of her album This Is Me ... Now turned out to be a flop.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been living in separate homes.