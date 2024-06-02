World

Donald Trump's grandkids, son-in-law head to temple after historic conviction

Donald Trump’s family is rallying around him amid his historic felony conviction

  June 02, 2024
Donald Trump's grandkids, son-in-law head to temple after historic conviction
Donald Trump’s family is rallying around him amid his historic felony conviction

Donald Trump’s family is rallying around him amid his historic felony conviction, with his son-in-law Jared Kushner also seen heading to the temple with his children days after the bombshell trial.

Kushner, businessman and politician, and also husband to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, was spotted on a somber outing with his and Ivanka’s three kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore on Saturday.

In photos shared by Page Six, 43-year-old Kushner was seen in a blue collared polo with khaki pants, with both his sons matching his khaki pants, with polo tops. Ivanka was not seen on the family outing.

Donald Trump’s grandkids, son-in-law head to temple after historic conviction
Photo: Page Six

The Kushner’s were seen out and about two days after Trump was convicted on all 34 counts in his infamous ‘hush money’ trial, in which he was accused of falsifying business records and paying off porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid.

Trump’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 11.

It is pertinent to note that Trump has dismissed the trial’s result as ‘rigged and disgraceful’, and his family has also shown support for him.

Ivanka, for her part, took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself with Trump with the caption, “I love you dad”, after the verdict was announced. 

World News

David Beckham feels ‘honoured’ to become King’s Foundation ambassador
Will Narendra Modi win for third time? Here’s what exit polls say
Stormy Daniels makes first statement after Donald Trump's hush-money conviction
Notorious Canadian serial killer dead following prison attack
Mexico set to elect its president this weekend: Here’s what to know
Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu sets tough terms for Gaza ceasefire
Gautam Adani reclaims top spot as Asia's wealthiest person
Elon Musk’s X to host 'town hall' meetings with Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy
U.S-sanctioned ex-officer Vahid Haghanian joins Iran's presidential race
Joe Biden urges Hamas to accept new Israeli proposal to end conflict
Michelle Obama's mother, Marian Robinson breathes her last at 86
Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students