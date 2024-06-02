Donald Trump’s grandkids, son-in-law head to temple after historic conviction

Donald Trump’s family is rallying around him amid his historic felony conviction, with his son-in-law Jared Kushner also seen heading to the temple with his children days after the bombshell trial.
Kushner, businessman and politician, and also husband to Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, was spotted on a somber outing with his and Ivanka’s three kids, Arabella, Joseph, and Theodore on Saturday.
In photos shared by Page Six, 43-year-old Kushner was seen in a blue collared polo with khaki pants, with both his sons matching his khaki pants, with polo tops. Ivanka was not seen on the family outing.
The Kushner’s were seen out and about two days after Trump was convicted on all 34 counts in his infamous ‘hush money’ trial, in which he was accused of falsifying business records and paying off porn star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential bid.
Trump’s sentencing is scheduled to take place on July 11.
It is pertinent to note that Trump has dismissed the trial’s result as ‘rigged and disgraceful’, and his family has also shown support for him.
Ivanka, for her part, took to Instagram to share a childhood photo of herself with Trump with the caption, “I love you dad”, after the verdict was announced.