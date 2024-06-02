Ayeza Khan inculcates gardening spirit in daughter Hoorain

Ayeza Khan has made her daughter fall in her gardening footsteps as her latest social media post is proof!
Turning to her Instagram account on Sunday, the Laapata star revealed she taught her daughter the basic gardening skills.
The picture featured Khan standing in her garden as she held the little baby plant in her hand describing how it was watered and cared for.
Khan wore orange for the day, all charged up for some gardening chores in the scorching heat this weekend.
“Our little baby plant is finally growing so well. Hoorain and I have been taking care of it as if it were a child. And guess who keeps over-watering it? (hint: It’s not Hoorain),” she penned a caption.
The Meray Paas Tum Ho actress with her caption proved that the mother-daughter duo are both gardening freaks and often take care of the pretty things in their big garden.
Previously, the mom of two painted the town red in a stunning blood red outfit.
Ayeza Khan shares two adorable kids, daughter Hoorain and son Rayan, from her actor husband Danish Taimoor, with who she exchanged wedding vows in 2018.