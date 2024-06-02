Khushi Kapoor's latest glamorous look sends internet into meltdown 

Khushi Kapoor shared a new glamorous Instagram update and fans cannot keep calm!
Boney Kapoor’s daughter turned to her Instagram page over the weekend to drop a bunch of sensual pictures liked by her rumored boyfriend Vedang Raina, who seemed to be in awe of her beauty.
In the first photo, Khushi was seen wearing a satin nightwear as she applied lipstick.
The other picture featured the Archies star with rollers in her hair as she stared into the mirror.
Next happened to be another sensual snapshot of the actress as she relaxed while the rollers did their work.
She captioned the post saying, “This is what I’m doing when I say I’m on my way.”
As soon as Arjun Kapoor’s half -sister shared the post, celebrity and fans were quick to shower all the love in the comments section.
Khushi's friend Shanaya Kapoor reacted with heart-eye emojis while fans were taken aback by the diva’s glam.
One wrote, "The glam I want.”
Another penned, “hahaha pls ur the most punctual of us all.”
On the personal front, Khushi Kapoor has been rumored to be dating her Archies co-star Vedang Raina owing to their multiple sightings together.