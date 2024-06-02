Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti holds her hand in new post: See

Priyanka Chopra and Malti were spending a cute mother-daughter moment together

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti holds her hand in new post: See
Priyanka Chopra and Malti were spending a cute mother-daughter moment together 

Priyanka Chopra has been embracing the motherhood phase a little more these days as her latest social media post is proof.

The actress, who has kicked off shooting for The Bluff in Australia, shared a cutesy picture of her baby on Instagram.

Amid being busy with shooting, PeeCee spared some time to be with her little munchkin.

The image featured Malti presumably having her meal as she held her mom’s hand, an expression of unconditional love. 

“When she absently needs to hold your hand,” the Baywatch star captioned the adorable glimpse.

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti holds her hand in new post: See

The global famed actress, who is also a doting mommy to the little kid, often keeps treating her fans to pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter on social media.

On May 11, the 41-year-old posted a happy family portrait from the lush greenery in Ireland where the trio enjoyed a candid moment.

Weeks ago, PeeCee shared an adorable view from the balcony of her LA mansion which had Malti playing.

Priyanka Chopra married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas in 2018 and after a few years welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment

Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc

Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14

Entertainment News

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Disha Patani raises the fashion bar high on board Anant Ambani's cruise bash
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kylie Jenner, kendall Jenner serve major sisters goal in new gateway
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Sara Ali Khan posts series of inside pictures from latest Ambani cruise
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Sanam Saeed drops BTS shots from her upcoming movie 'Umro Ayyar'
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt, daughter Shiloh hires lawyer to drop 'Pitt' from last name
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Khushi Kapoor's latest glamorous look sends internet into meltdown
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Kareena Kapoor expresses her fondness for THIS Hollywood actor
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Ayeza Khan inculcates gardening spirit in daughter Hoorain