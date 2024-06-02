Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti holds her hand in new post: See

Priyanka Chopra has been embracing the motherhood phase a little more these days as her latest social media post is proof.
The actress, who has kicked off shooting for The Bluff in Australia, shared a cutesy picture of her baby on Instagram.
Amid being busy with shooting, PeeCee spared some time to be with her little munchkin.
The image featured Malti presumably having her meal as she held her mom’s hand, an expression of unconditional love.
“When she absently needs to hold your hand,” the Baywatch star captioned the adorable glimpse.
The global famed actress, who is also a doting mommy to the little kid, often keeps treating her fans to pictures with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter on social media.
On May 11, the 41-year-old posted a happy family portrait from the lush greenery in Ireland where the trio enjoyed a candid moment.
Weeks ago, PeeCee shared an adorable view from the balcony of her LA mansion which had Malti playing.
Priyanka Chopra married American singer-songwriter Nick Jonas in 2018 and after a few years welcomed Malti Marie Chopra Jonas via surrogacy.