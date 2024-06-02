King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship

David Beckham is teaming up with King Charles for a new royal role which will mark a new era for the monarchy.
On June 1, The King’s Foundation announced that the former soccer captain has showed interest and signed as an ambassador for the charitable organization.
Last month, Beckham visited King Charles’ Highgrove Gardens in Gloucestershire to meet and greet the monarch so that he could gain some more learning about the organization and together check out some of the charity’s educational programs at workshops on site.
To note, it’s impressive how the King’s Foundation is actively working towards transforming lives and building sustainable communities.
It offers educational courses for around 15000 students each year, plus health and well-being programs for another 2000 people.
Other initiatives include the regeneration projects across the UK and overseas to fortify the communities and historic buildings.
Post signing the ambassadorship, Beckham expressed his excitement to be part of this charity in a statement that read, "I’m excited to be working with The King’s Foundation and to have the opportunity to help raise awareness of the charity’s work. I’ve always been keen to help young people to expand their horizons and I’m particularly looking forward to supporting the Foundation’s education programs and its efforts to ensure young people have greater access to nature.”
He continued, "Having developed a love for the countryside, I’m also on a personal mission to learn more about rural skills which is so central to the Foundation’s work.”
"It was inspiring to hear from the King about the work of His Majesty’s Foundation during my recent visit to Highgrove Gardens — and compare beekeeping tips!"
The 75-year-old monarch established the charity as the Prince of Wales to improve communities where people, places and planets can co-exist.
For the unversed, David Beckham holds a pretty old and strong affiliation with the royal family.