Stormy Daniels makes first statement after Donald Trump's hush-money conviction

Stormy Daniels responds to Donald Trump's hush-money guilty verdict

  by Web Desk
  June 02, 2024
Stormy Daniels makes first statement after Donald Trump's hush-money conviction

Stormy Daniels has finally stepped forward to disclose the details following the guilty verdict in the hush-money case involving former President Donald Trump.

While conversing with Mirror, the former adult-film star said, “I think he should be sentenced to jail and some community service working for the less fortunate, or being the volunteer punching bag at a women's shelter.”

She shared that the Former U.S. president is “completely and utterly out of touch with reality,"

Explaining details about her court experience during the trial, stating, "You always feel like you’re the bad guy, even when you’re not just being up on that standard."

Stormi, continued, "Being in court was so intimidating with the jurors looking at you, but I’m glad that the stuff came out in court that wanted to come out and prove."

She added, “I’ve been telling the truth the entire time. It’s not over for me. It’s never going to be over for me. Trump may be guilty, but I still have to live with the legacy.”

The Knocked Up starlet also expressed her shock over Trump’s conviction, saying, "I don’t know what the sentencing could be or what Trump will even understand."

"You have to find the punishment that not just matches the crime, but is fair and just, and that impacts that particular person. Who knows what that is with Trump," she explained.

To note, in April 2023, the likely Donald Trump was charged with 34 felony charges of falsifying company records for allegedly mislabeling hush money payments as legal fees on financial filings.

As per the legal docs, the prosecution alleged that Trump manipulated the documents to conceal a $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to Stormi Daniels in the closing days of the 2016 presidential campaign in exchange for her silence about an alleged sexual encounter they had years earlier, which Trump has repeatedly denied.

Malala Yousafzai announces Oxford scholarship for Palestinian students