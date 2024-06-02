World

Will Narendra Modi win for third time? Here’s what exit polls say

Narendra Modi’s BJP has won more than 350 seats as per exit polls

  • June 02, 2024
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, will most likely win for the third consecutive term in office as per exit polls predictions on Saturday, June 1, evening.

According to Al Jazeera, exit polls have predicted that Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies National Democratic Alliance (NDA), would win more than 350 seats out of 543 in the lower house of the parliament, Lok Sabha.

BJP leader wrote on X (previously Twitter), “I can say with confidence that the people of India have voted in record numbers to re-elect the NDA government.”

Several exit polls predict that BJP could win three seats in Kerala, one to three seats in Tamil Nadu and along with its allies, it is expected that the party will retain its seats in Karnataka where it won 25 out of 28 seats in 2019.

Moreover, it is expected that the BJP will sweep its stronghold in Gujrat, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Neelanjan Sircar, a senior fellow at the New Delhi-based Centre for Policy Research (CPR), said, “Modi is extraordinarily popular. Everything about this BJP campaign was about Modi for a reason. There were certain narratives that emerged that suggested people were upset with the government, but translating that into seats was always going to be challenging.”

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge told reporters, “The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) bloc will get more than 295 seats. We have arrived at this figure after speaking with all our leaders.”

