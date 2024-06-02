Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc

Nicole Brown Simpson's private diary has come to light, shedding a disturbing new perspective on her tumultuous relationship with O.J. Simpson.
The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson new four part doucomentary's first episode of gives details about her abusive relationship that were written and dated by Nicole in her personal diary, which she kept in a safe deposit box at her bank.
In the first episode, Denise Brown, one Nicole’s three sisters, shared about Nicole’s first pregnancy with daughter Sydney in 1985 that it was difficult because O.J. “was not nice to her when she was pregnant.”
“He would always say ‘You’ve got such a fat a--. Why don’t you go on a diet?’ She was pregnant. She was pregnant when he would tell her that,” Denise recounted.
A screenshot of Nicole's journal is then displayed, with an entry underlining the words "you are a fat pig."
Moreover, Brown family acquaintance, D'Anne Purcilly, revealed that O.J. did not want his wife to deliver vaginally or breastfeed.
“She said he wanted her to keep the same body she had.” Purcilly later adds, “You can see that that was some control things that he did with her.”
To note, On June 12, 1994, O.J. was charged with and ultimately found not guilty of the vicious stabbing deaths of Nicole and her friend Ron Goldman outside of Nicole's Los Angeles home.
However, in a civil trial conducted by the relatives of the victims, he was found guilty of the crimes in 1997 and sentenced to pay $33 million.
They were the parents of son Justin, 35, and Sydney,38.