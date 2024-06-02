Mandy Moore ends ‘camouflage’ as she debuts baby bump

Mandy Moore is not hiding her baby bump anymore!
Mandy flaunted her baby bump proudly after announcing third pregnancy on Friday.
The A Walk to Remember actress took to social media to share her new look with showing off her growing baby bump.
In picture, Mandy snapped a mirror selfie, holding her baby bump, as she wore long, leopard-print dress styled with black sandals, pink lipstick and slightly messy hair.
Alongside the photo, she penned, “Last night’s lewk. Guess I don’t have to try to camouflage anymore,” referring to her recent pregnancy announcement.
Prior to this, On Friday, May 31, the This is Us actress announced her third pregnancy with her husband Taylor Goldsmith in a joint post on Instagram.
They announced their pregnancy by posting a photo of her two sons, Gus and Ozzie, wearing matching white shirts that say "Big" and "Middle".
She accompanied her post with caption, “Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon. Can’t wait for these boys to have a baby sister.”
Mandy Moore welcomed her elder son, Augustus in February 2021 while younger son, Oscar in October 2022.