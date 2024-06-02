Hollywood

Olly Murs suffering with loneliness since estrangement from twin brother

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Olly Murs has revealed to have had “struggled with loneliness” after being separated from his twin brother, Ben Murs.

He had missed his sibling’s marriage to participate in the 2009 instalment of The X Factor’s semi-final, which caused such estrangement between the two that they haven’t spoken since.

In a recent interview with Saturday Times, the singer has now confessed to have a hard time coping on his own.

He said, “When you’ve been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness. I had to deal with it when my twin and I went on our separate lives. I was desperate to be around people.”

Before finally typing the knot with spouse Amelia Tank in 2023, Olly Murs went through rough patches of learning how to enjoy being alone.

“When I was single for three years, I had to learn to like my own company. That’s when I met Amelia,” he revealed.

Although the vocalist didn’t say if there’s a chance that his brother will ever be on speaking terms with him again, he has personally wanted to bury the hatchet since a long time.

Until then, Olly Murs’ other goal in life is to be “the best husband and father one can be.”

Hollywood News

Cher supports boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards’ punch fight with Travis Scott
Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on
Michael Keaton talks on reprising ‘weird’ ‘Beetlejuice’ character in upcoming sequel
Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations
‘Oppenheimer' cinematographer slams Netflix boss for comparing platform with IMAX screens
James Bond producers plan to shake things up with next theme song
Viggo Mortensen uses ‘Lord of the Rings’ iconic sword in new film
Rihanna hits record for Most Diamond Singles by woman artist
Eminem insults while filming his 3 daughters in new music video
Taylor Swift concert ticket scam collects $1m from 2,000 victims
Priyanka Chopra kicks off ‘The Bluff’ filming in Australia
‘Normal People’ director quashes season 2 rumors: ‘no plans’