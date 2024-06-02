Olly Murs suffering with loneliness since estrangement from twin brother

Olly Murs has revealed to have had “struggled with loneliness” after being separated from his twin brother, Ben Murs.
He had missed his sibling’s marriage to participate in the 2009 instalment of The X Factor’s semi-final, which caused such estrangement between the two that they haven’t spoken since.
In a recent interview with Saturday Times, the singer has now confessed to have a hard time coping on his own.
He said, “When you’ve been in the womb with someone, you struggle with loneliness. I had to deal with it when my twin and I went on our separate lives. I was desperate to be around people.”
Before finally typing the knot with spouse Amelia Tank in 2023, Olly Murs went through rough patches of learning how to enjoy being alone.
“When I was single for three years, I had to learn to like my own company. That’s when I met Amelia,” he revealed.
Although the vocalist didn’t say if there’s a chance that his brother will ever be on speaking terms with him again, he has personally wanted to bury the hatchet since a long time.
Until then, Olly Murs’ other goal in life is to be “the best husband and father one can be.”