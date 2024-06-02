Entertainment

Jason Sudeikis teases Travis Kelce about wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Jason Sudeikis asked Travis Kelce about marrying Taylor Swift in 'Big Slick Celebrity Weekend' in Kansas

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Jason Sudeikis teases Travis Kelce about wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Jason Sudeikis teased Travis Kelce about his wedding plans with Taylor Swift, and his reply was too cute to handle.

During a skit at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 1, Jason teased the NFL player about his recent romance with Taylor Swift.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Jason could be seen wearing a fake mustache, sunglasses, and cap, alongside actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt, and Kelce, all seated at a table.

During skit, Jason and Robert joked about Travis Kelce asking Taylor Swift to pay for a new stadium, in reply to which the NFL player laughed off, and jokingly said, "ain't happening."

After poking fun at his romance, Jason further asked Kelce a playful question.

He started, “Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here …”

Jason, then tilted his sunglasses, looked at Kelce and asked, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” referring to Taylor.

Suddenly the crowd erupted in cheers as Kelce smiled and rubbed his beard in response to Jason’s witty question.

Jason went on tease him noting, "Taylor doesn't need to work anymore!"

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes also joined in on the joke.

The charity event was hosted by several celebrities, including Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Fortune Feimster, and Heidi Gardner.

The 15th annual Big Slick Weekend, a star-studded charity event, began in Kansas City on May 31, 2024.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Entertainment News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Janhvi Kapoor feels emotional connection to Sridevi through South Indian films
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Raveena Tandon physically harassed by mob for getting hit by her car
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Mandy Moore ends ‘camouflage’ as she debuts baby bump
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Adele slams concertgoer at Las Vegas show
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Disha Patani raises the fashion bar high on board Anant Ambani's cruise bash
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Kylie Jenner, kendall Jenner serve major sisters goal in new gateway
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Sara Ali Khan posts series of inside pictures from latest Ambani cruise
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label