Jason Sudeikis teases Travis Kelce about wedding plans with Taylor Swift

Jason Sudeikis teased Travis Kelce about his wedding plans with Taylor Swift, and his reply was too cute to handle.
During a skit at the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend in Kansas City on June 1, Jason teased the NFL player about his recent romance with Taylor Swift.
In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), Jason could be seen wearing a fake mustache, sunglasses, and cap, alongside actors Robert Smigel and George Wendt, and Kelce, all seated at a table.
During skit, Jason and Robert joked about Travis Kelce asking Taylor Swift to pay for a new stadium, in reply to which the NFL player laughed off, and jokingly said, "ain't happening."
After poking fun at his romance, Jason further asked Kelce a playful question.
He started, “Hey Travis, real talk OK, just the guys here …”
Jason, then tilted his sunglasses, looked at Kelce and asked, “Hey … when are you going to make an honest woman out of her?” referring to Taylor.
Suddenly the crowd erupted in cheers as Kelce smiled and rubbed his beard in response to Jason’s witty question.
Jason went on tease him noting, "Taylor doesn't need to work anymore!"
Meanwhile, Travis Kelce's teammate Patrick Mahomes also joined in on the joke.
The charity event was hosted by several celebrities, including Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Fortune Feimster, and Heidi Gardner.
The 15th annual Big Slick Weekend, a star-studded charity event, began in Kansas City on May 31, 2024.