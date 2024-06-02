Raveena Tandon physically harassed by mob for getting hit by her car

Raveena Tandon left everyone in shock when a video of her being manhandled by a mob made waves on Sunday, June 2.
In the footage, a large group of people could be seen harassing the actress while alleging that her car had hit them badly, but the CCTV released recording has shown that this was not true.
A source told Hindustan Times, “Raveena Tandon was not drunk, contrary to what is being claimed. Other party admitted, ‘Agar gaari chhu jaati tou,’ which means they weren’t hit by her car.”
“They attacked her driver. She asked him to go inside the house. It’s a false claim that he ran away. In the CCTV footage from June 1, Raveena Tandon’s car doesn’t hit anyone,” they added.
This individual then went on to address the claims regarding the star hitting people.
The insider stated, “They created a ruckus at her bungalow’s gate in Bandra, Mumbai. Raveena Tandon was trying to calm them, saying, ‘Please don’t hit him (the driver)’, which is visible in the video.”
They continued, “Her watchman was also dragged by the group. The group manhandled her, which is why she got angry and had to fight back for her safety.”
It was additionally revealed by this person that the celebrity had to stand in front of her gate and stop the angry crowd from breaking into her house, where her teenage Rasha and Ranbir Thadani were present.