Entertainment

Raveena Tandon physically harassed by mob for getting hit by her car

Raveena Tandon’s driver and watchman were ‘dragged’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Raveena Tandon physically harassed by mob for getting hit by her car
Raveena Tandon’s driver and watchman were ‘dragged’

Raveena Tandon left everyone in shock when a video of her being manhandled by a mob made waves on Sunday, June 2.

In the footage, a large group of people could be seen harassing the actress while alleging that her car had hit them badly, but the CCTV released recording has shown that this was not true.

A source told Hindustan Times, “Raveena Tandon was not drunk, contrary to what is being claimed. Other party admitted, ‘Agar gaari chhu jaati tou,’ which means they weren’t hit by her car.”

“They attacked her driver. She asked him to go inside the house. It’s a false claim that he ran away. In the CCTV footage from June 1, Raveena Tandon’s car doesn’t hit anyone,” they added.

This individual then went on to address the claims regarding the star hitting people.

The insider stated, “They created a ruckus at her bungalow’s gate in Bandra, Mumbai. Raveena Tandon was trying to calm them, saying, ‘Please don’t hit him (the driver)’, which is visible in the video.”

They continued, “Her watchman was also dragged by the group. The group manhandled her, which is why she got angry and had to fight back for her safety.”

It was additionally revealed by this person that the celebrity had to stand in front of her gate and stop the angry crowd from breaking into her house, where her teenage Rasha and Ranbir Thadani were present.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Entertainment News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Janhvi Kapoor feels emotional connection to Sridevi through South Indian films
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Jason Sudeikis teases Travis Kelce about wedding plans with Taylor Swift
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Mandy Moore ends ‘camouflage’ as she debuts baby bump
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Adele slams concertgoer at Las Vegas show
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Shanaya Kapoor explores Italy with BFF's Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan: Pics
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Nicole Brown makes shocking confession about O. J. Simpson in new doc
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ traditional reunion canceled for season 14
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Disha Patani raises the fashion bar high on board Anant Ambani's cruise bash
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Kylie Jenner, kendall Jenner serve major sisters goal in new gateway
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Sara Ali Khan posts series of inside pictures from latest Ambani cruise
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Maya Hawke proudly embraces ‘nepo-baby’ label