Israel to agree on Biden's ceasefire plan for Gaza

Israel is planning to agree on US President Joe Biden’s ceasefire plan for Gaza, confirmed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s aide on Sunday, June 2.
According to CNBC, Ophir Falk, chief foreign policy adviser to Netanyahu, in an interview with Britain's Sunday Times, said Israel has agreed to a three-part plan for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
He emphasized, "(It was) a deal we agreed to… it’s not a good deal, but we dearly want the hostages released, all of them.”
Meanwhile, he also clarifies that Israel's condition of releasing all hostages and destruction of Hamas has not changed.
Biden, while announcing a complete ceasefire plan for Gaza on Friday, suggested, “It's time for this war to end.”
Netanyahu on Saturday responded to him, saying, “Israel’s conditions for ending the war have not changed: the destruction of Hamas’s military and governing capabilities, the freeing of all hostages and ensuring that Gaza no longer poses a threat to Israel.”
However, the spokesperson of Hamas welcomed Biden's plan shortly after his announcement, saying the group ‘views positively what was included in the U.S. President Joe Biden’s speech.’