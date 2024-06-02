Ryan Reynolds says kids should know about your failures and humiliations

Ryan Reynolds has advised extra busy parents how to look after their kids.
Appearing for a cover story interview with Hugh Jackman, he got candid about parenting his own four children with wife Blake Lively.
The actor shared, “Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever… that people tend to only talk about their wins.”
“But I think it’s really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose,” he smartly pointed out.
Then, Ryan Reynolds quickly added an explanation to clarify this suggestion for his viewers.
He went on, “You don’t get what you want all the time. Something you worked on really hard didn’t work. You feel like you said something embarrassing today.”
“You did something that didn't sit right with you. It’s just so important that your kids see that and they don't just hear, 'Oh Dad nailed it!' Because you lose so much more than you win,” the star concluded.
Getting a bit more personal on director Shawn Levy’s masterful guidance, he addressed how the tip has taken a front seat in his life.
“It’s really stuck with me,” Ryan Reynolds admitted, keeping it simple.