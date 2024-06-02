Royal

King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty

King Charles has grown to trust Princess Beatrice more than ever

  • June 02, 2024

King Charles is said to be warming up to Princess Beatrice all the more, and so has reportedly handed her the first official public duty as a working royal.


The two will be going hand-in-hand for a big foreign event once Your Majesty gets over with Trooping the Colour ceremony on June 15.

According to information obtained by Daily Mail, Prince Andrew’s elder daughter will be visiting the Japanese state for an important meeting during the next month.

In fact, it’s said that special arrangements are being made for Princess Beatrice and her sister to share space with Prince William and Queen Camilla at the balcony for King’s Birthday Parade this year.

Japanese Emperor Naruhito and his spouse, Empress Masako, are expected to be entertained by King Charles in late June as his guests.

Even as they land, Your Majesty wants Princess Beatrice to play a prominent role of looking after them.

An insider close to Princess Eugenie and her elder sister said, “They've got a busy diary coming up and they need to widen the family at social events.”

“Princess Beatrice in particular has been desperate for her chance to shine. She was once shy with a frumpy style. But these days, she’s ambitious, confident, and fashionable,” they added.

