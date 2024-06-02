Hollywood

Kylie Jenner can’t leave Timothée Chalamet despite him moving on

  • June 02, 2024
Kylie Jenner’s family and close friends are “worried” Timothée Chalamet will crush her heart very soon as he hasn’t learnt to prioritize her yet.

According to Daily Mail, the socialite is allegedly well aware of this fact, but insists on dating him regardless because she has gone “mad in love.”

An insider revealed that the two are still seeing each other, contrary to the many rumors circling about the end of their almost one-year-long relationship.

They further claimed that Timothée Chalamet has been keeping busy with one movie after another instead of taking some time out for a retreat with his girlfriend.

As he has headed to New Jersey for filming an upcoming Bob Dylan biopic, she has stayed back home in the West Coast.

“Kylie Jenner is trying to hold onto Timothée Chalamet, but those around her fear it is becoming evident that he's just not as invested in their relationship as she is anymore,” the source said.

They added, “Kylie Jenner is madly in love with Timothée Chalamet, and she put so much into this relationship. She went so public with their romance because she was sure it would last.”

Despite everyone asking the makeup mogul to walk away, she is reportedly unable to do so.

