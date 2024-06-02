Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'

The Maldives government announced plans to amend its laws to ban Israeli passport holders from entering the country, as a gesture of "solidarity with Palestine" amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.
As reported by multiple outlets, Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihusan, revealed this decision during a special press conference at the President's Office on Sunday, June 2.
Minister Ihusan stated that the government is exploring the fastest legal route to implement the ban.
Meanwhile, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has formed a committee to ensure this decision is carried out.
The decision to ban Israeli passports is based on humanitarian grounds, according to Minister Ihusan.
When asked why the law is being amended instead of President Dr. Muizzu using his constitutional power to ban Israelis, Minister Ihusan explained that Attorney General Usham recommended this approach based on existing laws.
Minister Ihusan said, "The constitution also discourages singling out specific countries, interpreting the law this way and placing restrictions.
He went on to explain, "We’re exploring the fastest legal route to do this. As such, we believe that entry restrictions into Maldives can be placed via law. We’re recommending to research those laws and amend them.
Mr. Ihusan further added, "Our objective is, as I just highlighted, to amend the laws in order to stop the entry into Maldives with Israeli passports."
Additionally, the government also plans to appoint a special envoy to address Palestine's requests and organize fundraising events for Palestinian aid, in partnership with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).