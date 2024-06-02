World

Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'

Minister Ali Ihusan stated that the government is exploring the fastest legal route to implement the ban

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'
Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'

The Maldives government announced plans to amend its laws to ban Israeli passport holders from entering the country, as a gesture of "solidarity with Palestine" amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

As reported by multiple outlets, Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihusan, revealed this decision during a special press conference at the President's Office on Sunday, June 2.

Minister Ihusan stated that the government is exploring the fastest legal route to implement the ban.

Meanwhile, President Dr. Mohamed Muizzu has formed a committee to ensure this decision is carried out.

The decision to ban Israeli passports is based on humanitarian grounds, according to Minister Ihusan.

When asked why the law is being amended instead of President Dr. Muizzu using his constitutional power to ban Israelis, Minister Ihusan explained that Attorney General Usham recommended this approach based on existing laws.

Minister Ihusan said, "The constitution also discourages singling out specific countries, interpreting the law this way and placing restrictions. 

He went on to explain, "We’re exploring the fastest legal route to do this. As such, we believe that entry restrictions into Maldives can be placed via law. We’re recommending to research those laws and amend them.

Mr. Ihusan further added, "Our objective is, as I just highlighted, to amend the laws in order to stop the entry into Maldives with Israeli passports."

Additionally, the government also plans to appoint a special envoy to address Palestine's requests and organize fundraising events for Palestinian aid, in partnership with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

World News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Bella and Gigi Hadid make generous donations to Gaza humanitarian aid
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Israel to agree on Biden's ceasefire plan for Gaza
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Donald Trump joins TikTok amid 'Truth Social' stock plunge
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Volodymyr Zelensky warns China's support for Russia will prolong conflict
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Iran’s ex-President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad registers for upcoming election
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
David Beckham feels ‘honoured’ to become King’s Foundation ambassador
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Will Narendra Modi win for third time? Here’s what exit polls say
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Stormy Daniels makes first statement after Donald Trump's hush-money conviction
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Donald Trump’s grandkids, son-in-law head to temple after historic conviction