Sports

Explore America while cheering for T20 World Cup 2024

Here's how you can make your T20 World Cup 2024 trip adventurous

  • by Web Desk
  • June 02, 2024
Here's how you can make your T20 World Cup 2024 trip adventurous
Here's how you can make your T20 World Cup 2024 trip adventurous 

For the first time in history, the United States is hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which began on June 2, Sunday in Dallas, Texas.

As per Outlook, three of the World Cup’s venues are in New York, Dallas and Florida. So here are some amazing tips that will make your T20 World Cup trip memorable and adventurous beyond the stadium.

Explore the city that never sleeps

The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is only 40-45 minutes away from Downtown Manhattan. Avail the opportunity to visit the bustling markets and streets near Time Square. You will find yourself in the hub of culture and entertainment.

Visit Central Park for the most beautiful and soothing green scenery. Also, don't forget to take some memorable pictures near the Statue of Liberty.

An unavoidable trip to Los Angeles

Going to the US and not visiting Los Angeles is the biggest regret. Take a walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and find names of your favourite actors and actresses. Just after a few steps, you will reach the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Don't forget to end your day with the most mesmerising sunset at the world-famous Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beache.

How can someone forget the capital, Washington DC?

The capital city of the US, Washington DC, is full of tourist attractions that include the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.

Also, make a trip to the Smithsonian Institution, which will offer you free admission to the museum and galleries full of history, culture, art and science. If you have an interest in architecture, politics, and legislation, make a short trip to the Capitol Building.

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ

Sports News

Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Former England rugby star Rob Burrow dies at 41
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Kylian Mbappe signs contract to join Real Madrid
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence over King's Cup final defeat
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Novak Djokovic credits crowd for latest win in French Open history
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Lionel Messi places second in most valuable MLS footballers list: Who's first?
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo cries inconsolably as his Al Nassr team loses final cup
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Hassan Ali shares words of wisdom in his social media post
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
New York to boost security for India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup clash
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo shows off his 6th ‘Golden Boot’: See
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Angel Reese scores first professional WNBA double-double
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘proud’ to make history in 4 countries
Nicole Brown Simpson knew O.J. Simpson will murder her one day: READ
ICC Mens's T20 World Cup 2024: Group D squad, venues, and dates unveiled