Explore America while cheering for T20 World Cup 2024

For the first time in history, the United States is hosting the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, which began on June 2, Sunday in Dallas, Texas.
As per Outlook, three of the World Cup’s venues are in New York, Dallas and Florida. So here are some amazing tips that will make your T20 World Cup trip memorable and adventurous beyond the stadium.
Explore the city that never sleeps
The Nassau County International Cricket Stadium is only 40-45 minutes away from Downtown Manhattan. Avail the opportunity to visit the bustling markets and streets near Time Square. You will find yourself in the hub of culture and entertainment.
Visit Central Park for the most beautiful and soothing green scenery. Also, don't forget to take some memorable pictures near the Statue of Liberty.
An unavoidable trip to Los Angeles
Going to the US and not visiting Los Angeles is the biggest regret. Take a walk along the Hollywood Walk of Fame and find names of your favourite actors and actresses. Just after a few steps, you will reach the TCL Chinese Theatre.
Don't forget to end your day with the most mesmerising sunset at the world-famous Santa Monica Beach and Venice Beache.
How can someone forget the capital, Washington DC?
The capital city of the US, Washington DC, is full of tourist attractions that include the Lincoln Memorial, the Washington Monument, and the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
Also, make a trip to the Smithsonian Institution, which will offer you free admission to the museum and galleries full of history, culture, art and science. If you have an interest in architecture, politics, and legislation, make a short trip to the Capitol Building.