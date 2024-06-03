Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction

World

Donald Trump sentencing is scheduled for July 11

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Donald Trump has issued a warning, suggesting that his imprisonment could lead to a "breaking point" for his supporters.

As per multiple outlets, this raises concerns about potential political violence surrounding the upcoming US presidential election on November 5.

During an interview on Fox News aired Sunday, June 2, the former president, now a Republican White House hopeful, acknowledged the possibility of facing jail time or house arrest following his recent criminal conviction in a hush money trial.

Trump expressed readiness for such an outcome but questioned whether the public would accept it, noting a potential "breaking point" for his supporters.

"I'm ok with it," Trump said, but added he was "not sure the public would stand for it."

Trump further added, “I think it would be tough for the public to take. You know at a certain point there's a breaking point.”

Having been convicted on all 34 felony charges of falsifying business records to conceal a payment made to Stormy Daniels before the 2016 presidential election, Trump faces the prospect of being the first former president in US history to serve a criminal sentence.

However, sentencing for Trump is scheduled for July 11, shortly before the Republican convention that will officially nominate him as the party's presidential candidate.

Despite each charge carrying a possible four-year jail term, legal experts consider it highly unlikely that he will receive a custodial sentence.

World News

